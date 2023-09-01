Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Noble Financial upped their price target on Lifeway Foods from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

LWAY opened at $10.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.70 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,299,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,299,439 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,526 shares of company stock worth $427,838 over the last ninety days. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 322,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

