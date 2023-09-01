Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III Sells 61,157 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) CEO William P. Angrick III sold 61,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,390,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,052,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LQDT stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $560.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $80.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,115,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after buying an additional 275,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 384.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 122,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 127.7% in the first quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 193,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 108,562 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

