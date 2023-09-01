Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer Sells 5,000 Shares

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $308.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.86. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

