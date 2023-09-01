Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,847 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Livent by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,293,000 after acquiring an additional 108,998 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $1,409,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Livent by 100.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Livent by 9.1% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Livent Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $21.92. 271,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.