Lufax (NYSE:LU) PT Lowered to $1.40

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CLSA from $2.70 to $1.40 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. CLSA’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LU. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.84.

NYSE LU opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lufax has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after buying an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $29,422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,218,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497,776 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 130.1% during the second quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 14,895,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 260.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

