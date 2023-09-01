Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $455.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.92.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $381.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.06 and its 200 day moving average is $358.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

