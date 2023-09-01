LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Given New $0.80 Price Target at Raymond James

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on LumiraDx from $3.80 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $0.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. LumiraDx has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.04.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). LumiraDx had a negative net margin of 268.45% and a negative return on equity of 3,369.09%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LumiraDx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMDX. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in LumiraDx by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LumiraDx by 36,072.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 3,760,959 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth $47,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

