Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -1.43.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 432.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

