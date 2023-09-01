Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.
Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of LYEL stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -1.43.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 432.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
