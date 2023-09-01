MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.35

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.35 and last traded at $83.33, with a volume of 92349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,361 shares of company stock worth $725,262. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,924,000 after acquiring an additional 527,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $21,347,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 292,386 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

