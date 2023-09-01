MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Benchmark currently has $92.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $84.56 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.85.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,361 shares of company stock valued at $725,262. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 739,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,389,000 after acquiring an additional 192,338 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,924,000 after acquiring an additional 527,451 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

