MagnetGold (MTG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,105.59

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000924 BTC on exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $65.29 million and approximately $11,105.59 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

