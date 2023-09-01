Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 58.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 171,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.1 %

MRO opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,754.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

