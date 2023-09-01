Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Raised by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $740,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 392,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,349,000 after purchasing an additional 94,932 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 69,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,597,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

MMC traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.14. The company had a trading volume of 208,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,232. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $197.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

