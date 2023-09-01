Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $41,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 698.7% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,101,000 after purchasing an additional 622,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.78. 1,837,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $174.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

