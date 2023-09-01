Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.21% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $23,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.44. 208,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,659. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.25. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $116.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.