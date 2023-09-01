MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $555.29 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.46-$1.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.76 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $380.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after buying an additional 139,923 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

