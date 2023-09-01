Matthew Jacobson Sells 22,391 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 22,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,100,275.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,658,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,570,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Matthew Jacobson sold 19,645 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $1,770,407.40.

On Monday, August 14th, Matthew Jacobson sold 29,502 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,657,835.18.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Matthew Jacobson sold 40,800 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $3,932,304.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of -371.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1,581.88 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Datadog's revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Raymond James reduced their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 1.9% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Datadog by 3.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Datadog by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

