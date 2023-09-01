McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,814. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.86. The company had a trading volume of 457,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,901. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.