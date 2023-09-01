McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1,506.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $71,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,934 shares of company stock worth $7,942,947. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $413.91. 157,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,519. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

