McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 3rd.
McPherson’s Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.
About McPherson’s
