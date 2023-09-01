Mdex (MDX) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Mdex (MDX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Mdex token can now be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $55.61 million and $33.87 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

