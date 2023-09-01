Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is AXS Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

AXS Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,239 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.0% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock worth $12,463,872. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,208,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,684,621. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.07 and a 200 day moving average of $248.95. The company has a market capitalization of $759.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on META. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

