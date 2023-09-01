Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on META. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Shares of META stock opened at $295.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,872. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

