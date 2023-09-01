Metahero Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $223,965.51 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $20.52 million and approximately $223,965.51 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

