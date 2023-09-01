Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Gap Down to $11.47

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $11.14. Metals Acquisition shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 118 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.