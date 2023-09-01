MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $369.00 and last traded at $369.77. Approximately 209,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 788,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $381.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 2.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.85 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. Research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total value of $2,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total transaction of $2,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.11, for a total transaction of $196,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $6,336,828. 22.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $445,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

