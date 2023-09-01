Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading 4.3% Higher

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.33. 2,369,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,429,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Microvast alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MVST

Microvast Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Microvast had a negative net margin of 55.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microvast by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microvast

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.