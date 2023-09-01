Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,634,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.40% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $246,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,123. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.34.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

