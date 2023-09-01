Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXSM. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.25.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM opened at $80.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.88. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.19 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 92.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.