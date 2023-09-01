MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells $23,812.50 in Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $23,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,941,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,335,000 after buying an additional 50,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $618,145,000 after buying an additional 234,495 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

