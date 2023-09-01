Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,503,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after buying an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.71. 68,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,848. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.46.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.