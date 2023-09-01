Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of VOT traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,475. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $215.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.19.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
