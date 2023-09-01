Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 171 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 106,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

TAN traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 59,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,620. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $88.81.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

