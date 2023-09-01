Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 15,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $1,700,119.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,828.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,922 shares of company stock worth $5,227,501. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ArcBest from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

ArcBest Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ARCB traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,379. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $122.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

