Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $11,639,019. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,100.32. 26,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,941.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,712.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

