Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $712,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Jabil by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $384,818,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 489.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 69,802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 48.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jabil by 2,047.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 40,745 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.73. The stock had a trading volume of 103,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,962. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

