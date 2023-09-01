Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.55.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.42. 175,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,580. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.41. The company has a market cap of $217.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

