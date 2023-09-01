Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $485,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 119.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.55. 627,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,180,143. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

