Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $632,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Masco by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $74,497,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $69,716,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Masco by 3,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Stock Up 1.2 %

MAS stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.69. 74,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.