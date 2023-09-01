Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 322 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $306,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,201,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,507,000 after buying an additional 804,768 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6 %

TSM stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,532,176. The firm has a market cap of $488.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

