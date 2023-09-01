Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,338 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 222.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $576,303.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $770,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,007,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,646,367. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $576,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,711 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SIG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. 73,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,396. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

