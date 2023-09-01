Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PC Connection worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $124,384.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 163,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,641.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 20,310 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,071,758.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,688,837.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,600 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $124,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 163,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,641.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,810 shares of company stock worth $1,775,512. 56.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PC Connection Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNXN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,165. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.75. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $56.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $733.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

