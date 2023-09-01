Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,451,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after buying an additional 576,925 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,081,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 120,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,368. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

