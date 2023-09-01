Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,974,000 after buying an additional 180,186 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,845,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,199,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Up 0.6 %

NVS traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $101.11. The company had a trading volume of 156,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,962. The company has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

