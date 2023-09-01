Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 6,119 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.22. The company had a trading volume of 669,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.05. The company has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

