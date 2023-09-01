Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 6,563 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.14. 526,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,684. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.32 and a 200-day moving average of $239.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

