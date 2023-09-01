Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 684 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,434 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,493,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,044,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

