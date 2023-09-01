Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $688,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,000. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.10.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

