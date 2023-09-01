Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $46,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,588,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,641.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,503 shares of company stock worth $7,793,166. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.27. 25,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,139. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.24 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

