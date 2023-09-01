Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EPD shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. 372,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,034. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

